Family matters: Culturally changing surnames

Clement is in conversation with Historian and Cultural Expert at Indabuko yakho, Prince Zoza Shongwe and African Spiritual teacher and healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi discussing the significance of surnames in one’s lives and the role of culture in surnames.
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nikki Bush, a Human potential & parenting expert as well as author of future-proof your child about the importance of play in a child’s development and how it affects learning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week, Africa speaks Jeanie Cavé, a Clinical psychologist about what self-harming behaviour is, what causes it and how to help you if this is something you struggle with or how you can support those around you who may be struggling with self-harming.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters, Clement speaks to Lelia Schott, a Parenting Coach and Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, an African spiritual teacher, healer and reverend about the process of giving a new baby a name.LISTEN TO PODCAST
While parenting can be very joyful for many people, there comes a time where parents are tasked with the job to parent their children who have become parents as well. Parent coach
Laura Markowitz talks about this challenge and how families can navigate it.
Clement is joined by Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd, Pam Tudin sharing tips on ways to identify if your child is experiencing a certain form of bullying.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters, Clement speaks to Debbie Howes, a clinical Psychologist about the benefits that therapy for self-development has.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on family matters, we are looking at the dynamics of raising an only child, parent coach Ayanda Tetyana joins Clement, giving tips on how to raise an only child to be a well-rounded person.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, a Parenting coach at Parenting for Success about why some people might have better and healthier relationships with their maternal side of the family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week, Clinical psychologist Jeanie Cave talks about the importance for families to explore family therapy as tool to heal from past traumatic experienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week clinical psychologist Liane Lurie joins clement where they talk about how people can navigate unresolved issues in a child/parent relationship which may have ended up in children resenting their parentsLISTEN TO PODCAST