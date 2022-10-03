Family matters: Culturally changing surnames

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval? President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why? 20 April 2023 9:48 PM
'It's a bad idea' - Debate over performance-based pay for teachers continues In order to improve the state of education in South Africa, some have suggested paying teachers based on how their students perfor... 20 April 2023 5:21 PM
'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water' A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan. 20 April 2023 1:53 PM
View all Local
'Short-term electricity answers exist, govt not getting their heads around it' Energy analyst Chris Yelland dismisses the Electricity Minister's proposal to slow down the decommissioning of old coal-fired powe... 19 April 2023 11:37 PM
Govt partner Biovac 'dumped' in favour of Cipla for pneumococcal vaccines SA vaccine manufacturer Biovac lost the tender to supply vaccines against pneumococcal diseases for children, with government choo... 19 April 2023 9:03 PM
'Let's rebuild SA' - Former news editor Songezo Zibi launches political party 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate. 19 April 2023 5:08 PM
View all Politics
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you devel... 20 April 2023 9:01 PM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
Clicks happy with its growth in tough economy, more new stores planned The Clicks Group now has 861 stores with the opening of 21 new outlets in the first half of the year. 20 April 2023 6:50 PM
View all Business
Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends? Most of us will have, at some stage, received a mass message warning about marking techniques criminals use on homes they target. 20 April 2023 4:03 PM
‘Stuck’ cells may be turning your hair grey – study Silver foxes and vixens, a new study could lead to a treatment that halts or reverses the greying process. 20 April 2023 2:56 PM
Woman passes driver's test after 960 attempts Getting your licence can be difficult but for some, this experience is more challenging than for others. 20 April 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it... 20 April 2023 7:47 PM
Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo opens up about his journey in football In a wide ranging interview on #MSW, Mokotjo spoke about the links with Chiefs, his lack of Bafana Bafana caps and what he thinks... 19 April 2023 7:53 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true for MASCOT as Arsenal players sign her shirt The mascot's father says that she had a lovely time when the coach and players signed the shirt. 19 April 2023 1:18 PM
View all Sport
Are you a coffee or tea drinker? Study concludes it says A LOT about you... Coffee or tea? Which one you habitually choose apparently says things about you. 19 April 2023 11:56 AM
From Mzansi to the world: Uncle Waffles impresses at Coachella Despite some technical glitches during her set, the DJ flew the South African flag high at the prestigious festival. 16 April 2023 7:34 AM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Children's (literal) cat killing competition in New Zeland axed after backlash The child who killed the most feral cats would've walked away with almost R3000. 20 April 2023 9:44 AM
White man (84) twice shoots Black boy (16) who accidentally rang wrong doorbell Andrew Lester has been charged and, if convicted, could face life in prison. 19 April 2023 10:43 AM
German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Jooste, who has his passport? Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was supposed to appear in a German court to face criminal charges, but didn't pitch. 18 April 2023 8:29 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand? A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken. 19 April 2023 7:20 PM
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence? Is this the solution to the bane of our existence? 19 April 2023 12:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family matters: Culturally changing surnames

Family matters: Culturally changing surnames

3 October 2022 10:07 AM

Clement is in conversation with Historian and Cultural Expert at Indabuko yakho, Prince Zoza Shongwe and African Spiritual teacher and healer, Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi discussing the significance of surnames in one’s lives and the role of culture in surnames.


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters - Why play is important for your child’s development and school readiness.

17 April 2023 1:11 PM

On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nikki Bush, a Human potential & parenting expert as well as author of future-proof your child about the importance of play in a child’s development and how it affects learning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - Understanding Self-harm / self-mutilation

3 April 2023 12:07 PM

On family matters this week, Africa speaks Jeanie Cavé, a Clinical psychologist about what self-harming behaviour is, what causes it and how to help you if this is something you struggle with or how you can support those around you who may be struggling with self-harming.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - The process of giving a new baby a name

27 March 2023 12:07 PM

On family matters, Clement speaks to Lelia Schott, a Parenting Coach and Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, an African spiritual teacher, healer and reverend about the process of giving a new baby a name.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matter - How do you parent adult children once they have kids

20 March 2023 1:24 PM

While parenting can be very joyful for many people, there comes a time where parents are tasked with the job to parent their children who have become parents as well. Parent coach

Laura Markowitz talks about this challenge and how families can navigate it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters: How to spot if your child is being bullied/cyber bullied.

13 March 2023 12:20 PM

Clement is joined by Psychologist, author, speaker and co-founder of Klikd, Pam Tudin sharing tips on ways to identify if your child is experiencing a certain form of bullying.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Therapy for self-development

6 March 2023 12:14 PM

On family matters, Clement speaks to Debbie Howes, a clinical Psychologist about the benefits that therapy for self-development has.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters - Dynamics of raising an only child.

27 February 2023 11:27 AM

This week on family matters, we are looking at the dynamics of raising an only child, parent coach Ayanda Tetyana joins Clement, giving tips on how to raise an only child to be a well-rounded person.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters – Strength of maternal family connections

20 February 2023 10:02 AM

Clement speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, a Parenting coach at Parenting for Success about why some people might have better and healthier relationships with their maternal side of the family. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Exploring Family Therapy.

13 February 2023 10:08 AM

On family matters this week, Clinical psychologist Jeanie Cave talks about the importance for families to explore family therapy as tool to heal from past traumatic experience 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters: Dealing with resentment towards a parent/s

6 February 2023 10:05 AM

On family matters this week clinical psychologist Liane Lurie joins clement where they talk about how people can navigate unresolved issues in a child/parent relationship which may have ended up in children resenting their parents

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa in the midst of a cockroach outbreak

Local

Do criminals actually mark homes as targets, or are these stories urban legends?

Lifestyle

Petrol attendant seeks VW Polo driver who owes him R400 for unpaid petrol

Local

EWN Highlights

UN Secretary-General Guterres calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

21 April 2023 10:10 AM

Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped: prosecutor

21 April 2023 10:09 AM

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

21 April 2023 10:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA