Family Matters: Therapy for self-development

On family matters, Clement speaks to Debbie Howes, a clinical Psychologist about the benefits that therapy for self-development has.
Clement is joined by Clinical psychologist Jeanie Cavé, as they discuss how people can navigate the complexities of grief after losing a loved one.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family Matters this week, Clement is joined by Family and Parenting Coach Susan Gregor-Harlen as they explore the importance for people to reparent themselvesLISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week, Clement is joined by CEO of Heartline Dr Garth Japhet andcounsellor and family therapist Merrishia Singh Naicker as they explore the importance of a father in the overall growth of a child.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, a Parenting coach at Parenting for Success about the importance of family values and how you can instill them in your own family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Do you feel like you were pushed into taking care of your parents or siblings when you were only a child yourself? This is common in society, and it is referred to as parentification. Clement is joined by Nkateko Ndala-Magoro Clinical Psychologist as they discuss the effects of parentification of children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week, Clement speaks to Rivka Hadar, a Clinical Psychologist at the Wellness Evolution about the importance of creating intimate and involved friendships in the modern world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Debbie Howes looking at how children become affected by the separation of the parents in a blended family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by family and parent coach Susan Gregor-Harlen where they discuss the important for parents to take some time off to take care of their mental health and be better parents.LISTEN TO PODCAST
First born children are described as responsible, more considerate and a bit more anxious than their siblings. They are sometimes called the deputy parent. Dr Kgomotso Masokoana, a counselling psychologist joins Clement where they discuss dynamics of being a first-born child and how it impacts people when they grow older.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nikki Bush, a Human potential & parenting expert as well as author of future-proof your child about the importance of play in a child’s development and how it affects learning.LISTEN TO PODCAST