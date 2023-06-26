Family Matter: Reparenting yourself

Streaming issues? Report here
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
Main runway at Cape Town airport shut down after oil spill The main runway at Cape Town international airport was shut down from 2PM on 12 October after a technical issue from an aircraft. 12 October 2023 6:04 PM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
Why the history of the Gaza Strip is key to understanding the current conflict It is a tragic reminder that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. 12 October 2023 10:18 AM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
It's that time of year again... medical aid price INCREASES are coming Fedhealth's Jeremy Yatt talks about annual medical aid inflation and its effects on members' contributions. 12 October 2023 9:15 AM
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal. 11 October 2023 9:49 PM
[LISTEN] Knowing EXACTLY what you are getting into with a fixed term contract Consumers often enter fixed term contracts, not realising that the have to pay even if they aren't benefitting from a service. 12 October 2023 4:51 PM
European Film Festival opens in Joburg and Cape Town If you are a lover of films, this is definitely one to mark on your calendar, 12 October 2023 3:08 PM
Orlando Pirates on MTN8: ‘it was an opportunity for us to prove ourselves’ The Buccaneers win put an end to Sundowns' undefeated streak to claim the MTN8 title. 12 October 2023 2:49 PM
Bryan Habana to join the greats in the World Rugby Hall of Fame Springbok star Bryan Habana is being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. 12 October 2023 11:39 AM
Bok players and split delay against France: tactic or something to worry about? Sports editor, Craig Ray predicts Sunday's Bokke vs France game, noting that Rassie's breaking "the golden rule of rugby." 12 October 2023 11:28 AM
'The Black Book' is a gritty new thriller that raises the bar for Nollywood The Nigerian hit film tackles social issues through an action plot. 12 October 2023 1:42 PM
Happy 55th birthday, Hugh Jackman! Ranking his best movie roles From 'The Greatest Showman to 'X-Men', take a look back at High Jackman's best movie roles. 12 October 2023 1:14 PM
Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa imitated Johnny Depp on Aquaman set to taunt her As the release for Aquaman's squeal draws closer, Heard makes new allegations against Momoa which DC Studios denies. 12 October 2023 12:15 PM
Instant loan app blackmail scam has led to multiple suicides A global blackmail scam has victims ending their lives after criminals threaten to humiliate them if they do not pay. 12 October 2023 4:53 PM
ICRC: 'The human misery we've seen unfolding in Gaza and Israel is devastating' Israel has announced it's at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas. 12 October 2023 3:32 PM
Israel has no good options for dealing with Hamas’ hostage-taking in Gaza 150 people are believed to be hostages captured by Hamas 12 October 2023 2:58 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
26 June 2023 1:09 PM

On family Matters this week, Clement is joined by Family and Parenting Coach Susan Gregor-Harlen as they explore the importance for people to reparent themselves 


Family Matters: Navigating the impact of divorce on the family.

9 October 2023 12:03 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the painful and complex journey that individuals and families face when navigating divorce. Divorce is known to bring a whirlwind of emotions and challenges. It can take people years to regain equilibrium.

Family Matters - Toxic Positivity

2 October 2023 12:47 PM

On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, a Psychologist about excessive and forced positivity and its effects on our mental well-being.

Family Matters: The importance of self-esteem, what influences it, traits and how to improve it.

25 September 2023 12:23 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks toClinical Psychologist Kimona Premjith about how people can improve a low self-esteem. Premjith also discusses how parents can help children with a low self-esteem.

Family Matters: How involved should you be in managing your teenager’s dating?

18 September 2023 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to Kate Rowe, a wellness expert about how parents and guardians can navigate their teenager’s dating.

Family Matters: Investing money for your kids’ future

11 September 2023 12:03 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager at Satrix about how parents can go about investing money for their children. Khumalo explains how parents can embark on an investment journey for their children from the moment they are born.

Family Matters: Navigating through grief, coping with loss part II

4 September 2023 12:16 PM

Clement speaks to Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cavé on the second edition of dealing with grief, managing grief triggers and allowing yourself time to heal from loss.

Family Matters: Living with Regret & how to cope

28 August 2023 11:59 AM

Clement speaks to Kefilwe Mojapelo, a Psychosocial Wellbeing Practitioner about the lingering and sometimes destructive feelings of regret over both the decisions we have made and the ones we didn’t.

Family Matters: Dealing With Working Mom Guilt

21 August 2023 11:59 AM

Clement speaks to Roanne Walker Parenting Coach about how moms can deal with working mom guilt and how prevalent it is. 

Family matters: Understanding and overcoming abandonment issues

14 August 2023 11:59 AM

Thabo in for Clement speaks to Debbie Howes, a Clinical Psychologist about how to navigate and overcome the severe anxiety or fear that the people you’ve grown attached to will eventually leave or reject you.

Family Matters - Navigating co-parenting

7 August 2023 12:10 PM

This week on family matters, Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Parenting Coach Nozipho Mbatha about co-parenting and how it works and the different dynamics it exists within. 

Drop off old tech and broken appliances at a Makro store and get REWARDED!

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Lifestyle

From Zwide to Paris: Rachel Kolisi gushes over Siya's doccie screening in France

Entertainment Sport

The day that was: CoCT’s violent construction mafia, Nandipha’s new legal action

12 October 2023 10:06 PM

Samwu accuses Brink of tarnishing its name

12 October 2023 9:58 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Usevule icala uMagudumana, azowukhomb' onotshwala amadelangokubona

12 October 2023 9:07 PM

