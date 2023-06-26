Family Matter: Reparenting yourself

Clement Manyathela speaks to Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the painful and complex journey that individuals and families face when navigating divorce. Divorce is known to bring a whirlwind of emotions and challenges. It can take people years to regain equilibrium.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, a Psychologist about excessive and forced positivity and its effects on our mental well-being.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks toClinical Psychologist Kimona Premjith about how people can improve a low self-esteem. Premjith also discusses how parents can help children with a low self-esteem.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Kate Rowe, a wellness expert about how parents and guardians can navigate their teenager’s dating.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Thembeka Khumalo, Senior Client Experience Manager at Satrix about how parents can go about investing money for their children. Khumalo explains how parents can embark on an investment journey for their children from the moment they are born.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cavé on the second edition of dealing with grief, managing grief triggers and allowing yourself time to heal from loss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Kefilwe Mojapelo, a Psychosocial Wellbeing Practitioner about the lingering and sometimes destructive feelings of regret over both the decisions we have made and the ones we didn’t.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Roanne Walker Parenting Coach about how moms can deal with working mom guilt and how prevalent it is.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabo in for Clement speaks to Debbie Howes, a Clinical Psychologist about how to navigate and overcome the severe anxiety or fear that the people you’ve grown attached to will eventually leave or reject you.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on family matters, Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Parenting Coach Nozipho Mbatha about co-parenting and how it works and the different dynamics it exists within.LISTEN TO PODCAST