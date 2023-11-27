Family Matters: Dealing with reproductive trauma.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Social Worker Nthabiseng Lebina about the psychological and emotional impact of losing a baby through an abortion, miscarriage, or stillbirth.
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Mandy Herold, Educational consultant, Parent Coach and Keynote Speaker about the importance of mentoring children.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Heidi Nestler, a social worker about why people may feel disconnected from their loved ones and how , and when, they should try to rekindle these connections.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Social Innovator and Belonging Specialist Mbali Njomane about the perception that women are born nurturers and how we can change this.
On family matters this week, Clement speaks to Roanne Walker, a Parenting coach about the joys and challenges of being a parent for the first time.
On Family Matters this week, Clement speaks to Mandy Herald, a high-performance strengths coach about how you can live a more balanced life.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the painful and complex journey that individuals and families face when navigating divorce. Divorce is known to bring a whirlwind of emotions and challenges. It can take people years to regain equilibrium.
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, a Psychologist about excessive and forced positivity and its effects on our mental well-being.
Clement Manyathela speaks toClinical Psychologist Kimona Premjith about how people can improve a low self-esteem. Premjith also discusses how parents can help children with a low self-esteem.
Clement speaks to Kate Rowe, a wellness expert about how parents and guardians can navigate their teenager's dating.