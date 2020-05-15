Food Feature: The Native Rebels Food Service

Azania speaks to Masechaba Nonyane, co-owner at Natïve Rebels based in Jabavu, Soweto. Native Rebels is the first of
its kind and their space is for the foodie, socialite, music connoisseurs and the activist.
Guest: Sakhumzi Maqubela | Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant
Guest: Tamica Govender - How2Girl a food and lifestyle blog.
Guest: Chef Freddie Dias
Guest: Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum
Guest: Immaculate Zinde | Assistant Marketing Manager at Potatoes South Africa
Guest: Caroline Mccann | Butcher at Braeside Butchery In Parkhurst
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Olwethu Leshabane - Food Blogger and Instant Pot Ambassador
Guest; Larry Hodes, Owner of the Gourmet Grocer
Guest:: Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting
