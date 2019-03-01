Food Feature - Truffles on the Park

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Covid-19 carnage continues as deaths set new record for second successive week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 12:10
Survey shows that 53% of adults think schools should not reopen until the current situation with Covid-19 improves.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Executive Director of HSRC's Research Programme on Democracy,
Today at 12:10
Information Regulator looking into whatsapp privacy updates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 12:15
AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers/ Covid-19 variant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu
Today at 12:15
National Taxi Alliance wants early vaccine for drivers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alpheus Mlalazi - General Secretary at National Taxi Alliance
Today at 12:23
SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown. - Human Rights Watch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:23
Lockdown arrests in the Western cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Lockdown violations and your criminal record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 12:27
EFF CIC Julius Malema addresses a virtual Press Conference. - Dipping in LIVE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:28
Stage 2 load shedding to start at noon and continue until Sunday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:37
State capture inquiry hears Transnet related evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Ugandan elections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:40
Ongoing delay in Home Affairs issuing death certificates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:41
Uganda elections: Museveni and Bobi Wine face off after violent campaign
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:45
Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:45
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Audio: Wandi Nzimande- popularly known as DJ 1D, director and co-founder of streetwear pioneer brand Loxion Kulca.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Tributes galore for much loved streetwear icon Mzwandile Nzimande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theo Baloyi
Today at 13:35
Section27 takes SACE sanctions on cases of Corporal Punishment on review
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - Attorney at Section27
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Thula Sindi: It's time for collaborations In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.... 14 January 2021 11:33 AM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight. 14 January 2021 10:41 AM
Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown? BBM Law Firm sectional titles law expert Marina Constas reflects on how evictions work during the coronavirus pandemic. 14 January 2021 8:28 AM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Food Feature with Azania Mosaka
arrow_forward
Food Feature - Truffles on the Park

Food Feature - Truffles on the Park

1 March 2019 1:44 PM

Guest: Lance Louise - Head Chef

Guest: Lance Louise - Head Chef


More episodes from Food Feature with Azania Mosaka

Sakhumzi restaurant in Soweto navigating the lockdown

8 January 2021 1:36 PM

Guest:   Sakhumzi Maqubela | Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant

Guest:   Sakhumzi Maqubela | Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Festive Season recipes

11 December 2020 1:32 PM

Guest: Tamica Govender - How2Girl a food and lifestyle blog.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Séjour

4 December 2020 1:35 PM

Guest: Chef Freddie Dias 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Aurum has a new summer menu

27 November 2020 1:33 PM

Guest:   Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - The Humble Potatoe

13 November 2020 1:43 PM

Guest:   Immaculate Zinde | Assistant Marketing Manager at Potatoes South Africa

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Wagyu Beef and all things beef

6 November 2020 1:39 PM

Guest: Caroline Mccann | Butcher at Braeside Butchery In Parkhurst

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Cooking the Eggplant

30 October 2020 1:56 PM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Life simplified with Instant Pot

23 October 2020 1:33 PM

Guest: Olwethu Leshabane - Food Blogger and Instant Pot Ambassador

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - The Gourmet Grocer

16 October 2020 2:06 PM

Guest; Larry Hodes, Owner of the Gourmet Grocer 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Does Offal have nutritional value ?

9 October 2020 1:40 PM

Guest:: Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Local

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

World

Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Local

SGBs urged to ensure school uniform costs don’t become burden on parents

14 January 2021 11:00 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission hears evidence from Trillian whistleblowers

14 January 2021 10:03 AM

Complaint against Mogoeng over COVID-19 vaccine comment escalated to JCC

14 January 2021 9:33 AM

