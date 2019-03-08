Food Feature: Entertaining family and friends

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:05
Covid-19 carnage continues as deaths set new record for second successive week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
125
Today at 12:10
Survey shows that 53% of adults think schools should not reopen until the current situation with Covid-19 improves.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Executive Director of HSRC's Research Programme on Democracy,
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Executive Director of HSRC's Research Programme on Democracy,
125
Today at 12:10
Information Regulator looking into whatsapp privacy updates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter
Guests
Murray Hunter
125
Today at 12:15
AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers/ Covid-19 variant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu
Guests
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu
125
Today at 12:15
National Taxi Alliance wants early vaccine for drivers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alpheus Mlalazi - General Secretary at National Taxi Alliance
Guests
Alpheus Mlalazi - General Secretary at National Taxi Alliance
125
Today at 12:23
SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown. - Human Rights Watch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch
125
Today at 12:23
Lockdown arrests in the Western cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Guests
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
125
Today at 12:27
Lockdown violations and your criminal record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
125
Today at 12:27
EFF CIC Julius Malema addresses a virtual Press Conference. - Dipping in LIVE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:28
Stage 2 load shedding to start at noon and continue until Sunday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
125
Today at 12:37
State capture inquiry hears Transnet related evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Ugandan elections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
125
Today at 12:40
Ongoing delay in Home Affairs issuing death certificates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
125
Today at 12:41
Uganda elections: Museveni and Bobi Wine face off after violent campaign
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
125
Today at 12:45
Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
125
Today at 12:45
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Audio: Wandi Nzimande- popularly known as DJ 1D, director and co-founder of streetwear pioneer brand Loxion Kulca.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:56
Tributes galore for much loved streetwear icon Mzwandile Nzimande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theo Baloyi
Guests
Theo Baloyi
125
Today at 13:35
Section27 takes SACE sanctions on cases of Corporal Punishment on review
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - Attorney at Section27
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - Attorney at Section27
125
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up