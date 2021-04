Food Feature - Cookbook Creator for family recipes

Today at 16:50 Whistle-blowers not supported in SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

mandy weiner

125 125

Today at 17:10 Vaccine Registration System went live at 4pm Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS at the Department of Health

125 125

Today at 18:13 Labour wage negotiations tactics for an ailing economy. How should unions negotiate with government? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

George Oupa Mthethwa - Negotiations educator & Facilitator at Labour Research Council

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125