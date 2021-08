Food Feature - Peachy

Today at 14:05 The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 4 ) The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Luyanda Jafta

125 125

Today at 14:35 SA artist Nelson Makamo personalised his new Porsche 911 like no other The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Unions, government face off in court over wage dispute Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 15:20 Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution over SASSA debacle Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:10 Unemployment rate stands at 34.4% Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

125 125

Today at 16:20 [FEATURE] #MyHometown - Giyani Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:40 Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee

125 125

Today at 17:20 EWN: Treasury quantifies the cost of unrest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:50 Ten entrepreneurs on innovations to end food wastage The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nwabisa Mayema - Strategic Partnerships Director at the Branson Centre of entrepreneurship

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125