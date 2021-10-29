Food Feature - Level 7 and Signature

Chef Milan , Head Chef at Food Feature - MolitvaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hara Jackson - Sales Director for Legacy Hotels & Resorts
Paulo Santo - MD of Aurum
Guest: Tashalene Reid, Col-Cacchio ChefLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chef Vusi Ndlovu - Exclusive Residency at FarmhouseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gershwin Gordon - Owner of Gordon's CreationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vikash Batchu - Championship Boerewors competition winnerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sergio Caon - Owner of Bistro Dolce VitaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Mitch Gemmell, General Manager of 10 Bompas Hotel Winehouse and SpaceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matt Suttner - Founder of PeachyLISTEN TO PODCAST