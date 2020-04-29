Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19 Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive to test positive in the past week. 11 January 2021 5:43 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail pol... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19 Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January. 10 January 2021 2:07 PM
View all Politics
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all World
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter... 6 January 2021 3:37 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life
arrow_forward
Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

Tackling Covid-19 single and alone.

29 April 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Navigating Covid 19 To Win At Work And Life

World Aids Day - 25 young South Africans living with HIV tell their stories in YOUNG, GIFTED & POSITIVE

1 December 2020 2:02 PM

Guests:  Judi Nwokedi - Chair of the Aids Consortium
  Nicholas Marks
  Thobeka Mkhize

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows Consumer talk - Eurobride

22 October 2020 2:56 PM

Jessica Coetzee - Victim of Eurobride

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature

30 September 2020 2:09 PM

Guests: Dr Zolelwa Sifumba - Medical Doctor and Ambassador for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malari

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature

23 September 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Dr Anele Ntanjana - Emergency Medicine Doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature

16 September 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Dr Langa Mngoma - WITS Medical Registrar in psychiatry 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature - Mental Health

9 September 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Tshepiso Mathenji, psychologist 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Realities of Healthcare Workers

2 September 2020 2:12 PM

Guest:  Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile - Registrar in the Paediatric dept at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Ho

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Introducing Dove Courage is Beautiful campaign

26 August 2020 2:09 PM

Dove Senior Brand Manager Kristin Tennent and Navlika Ratangee of ICAS join Aza to create awareness around Dove’s global mandate to support healthcare workers, to unpack how healthcare workers can access Dove Care on Call and to introduce #MyHealthCareHero nominations.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Family relationships

19 August 2020 3:14 PM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are we clinging to gender inequality

12 August 2020 2:07 PM

  Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

Business Opinion

SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away

Entertainment

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa must deal with 'those close to him' first in fight against corruption

11 January 2021 9:53 PM

DBE: Mandatory COVID-19 testing implemented in KZN marking centre

11 January 2021 9:39 PM

Demand for burials, cremations increases in Cape metro as COVID numbers spike

11 January 2021 9:26 PM

