The importance of a schedule

Guests: Judi Nwokedi - Chair of the Aids Consortium
Nicholas Marks
Thobeka Mkhize
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jessica Coetzee - Victim of Eurobride
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guests: Dr Zolelwa Sifumba - Medical Doctor and Ambassador for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malari
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Dr Anele Ntanjana - Emergency Medicine Doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Dr Langa Mngoma - WITS Medical Registrar in psychiatry
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Tshepiso Mathenji, psychologist
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile - Registrar in the Paediatric dept at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Ho
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dove Senior Brand Manager Kristin Tennent and Navlika Ratangee of ICAS join Aza to create awareness around Dove’s global mandate to support healthcare workers, to unpack how healthcare workers can access Dove Care on Call and to introduce #MyHealthCareHero nominations.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.