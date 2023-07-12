‘Old Soul Waiting’ by Slindile Mthembu at The Melrose Gallery.

Multi-hyphenated artist, Slindile Mthembu on what to expect from her upcoming body of work ‘Old Soul Waiting,’ at The Melrose Gallery is partnering with Thembinkosi Mavimbela and visual art from July 20th to 29th.
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane speaks and uncovers the key elements of emotional maturity and its impact on relationships and personal well-being . We look at when and how emotional maturity develops and discover practical ways to enhance your emotional growth and self-regulationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on 702 Weekend breakfast "Dj Sabby Said Excuses has never work for me"LISTEN TO PODCAST
Simran Sahib, Period Poverty ActivistLISTEN TO PODCAST
DJ Sabby, the charismatic radio personality, is riding high on the waves of success as he takes the helm of Metro FM's breakfast show. With 15 years of radio experience, including a stint at Metro FM, he is well-prepared for this new responsibility. Embracing both praise and constructive criticism, DJ Sabby aims to deliver fresh and inspiring content to captivate listeners of all ages. Humbled and excited by the opportunity, he sees himself as the bridge between old-school and new-school listeners, creating a dynamic radio experience for everyone. As he enters this new era, DJ Sabby remains grounded, acknowledging the hard work ahead, but confident in his ability to shine in the spotlight. Beyond radio, he envisions venturing into music and television, proving that his talents know no bounds. He talks about his journey in radio and broadcasting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Independent Film & TV Critic, Thinus Ferreira
There are two new animation shows done by African animators on both Disney+ (Kizazi Moto) and Netflix (Supa Team 4). Thes new shows may have just opened the door for parents to be more accommodating to their children considering animation as a career path.
Guest: Natural Resources and Environmental Law Expert and Founder of Sitef & Co Mihlali Sitefani
Illegal mining is causing devastating impacts on ecosystems and human lives in South Africa. Recent incidents, such as a gas explosion that killed 31 illegal miners in the Free State and another gas leak explosion in Germiston claiming 17 lives, underscore the risks involved. Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, air quality
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Want to succeed in the world of investing? Remember these three essential principles: study your investments by conducting thorough research, spread your money across different assets to reduce risks, and stay committed to your long-term goals. By making well-informed decisions, diversifying your portfolio, and exercising patience, you can increase your chances of achieving financial success
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
Matrics In Antarctica is an initiative created to help inspire young South African's, matric students specifically, to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their communities. his initiative is supported by the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and several sponsors who understand the need to educate young South Africans on conservation
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at My Broadband discusses the new TV Licence plan coming – as 9.2 million South Africans refuse to pay the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) continues to fight an uphill battle to get South Africans to pay their TV Licences, with the government working on a new model to counter the culture of non-payment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Billy Monama, renowned guitarist, author and the organiser of the Mayibuye iAfrika Freedom songs concert. A celebration of exiled South African musicians and composers will bring us closer to our past to help us reimagine our future during Heritage Month in September when he joins a number of legendary South African artists like Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Judith Sephuma and Titi Luzipo live on stage in Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST