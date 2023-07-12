‘Old Soul Waiting’ by Slindile Mthembu at The Melrose Gallery.

DJ Sabby, the charismatic radio personality, is riding high on the waves of success as he takes the helm of Metro FM's breakfast show. With 15 years of radio experience, including a stint at Metro FM, he is well-prepared for this new responsibility. Embracing both praise and constructive criticism, DJ Sabby aims to deliver fresh and inspiring content to captivate listeners of all ages. Humbled and excited by the opportunity, he sees himself as the bridge between old-school and new-school listeners, creating a dynamic radio experience for everyone. As he enters this new era, DJ Sabby remains grounded, acknowledging the hard work ahead, but confident in his ability to shine in the spotlight. Beyond radio, he envisions venturing into music and television, proving that his talents know no bounds. He talks about his journey in radio and broadcasting.

