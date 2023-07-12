‘Old Soul Waiting’ by Slindile Mthembu at The Melrose Gallery.

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday, calling on South Africa 'to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s co... 29 July 2023 3:40 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’ The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment. 30 July 2023 9:09 AM
Celebrating women: World’s largest database of female-owned businesses loading… Food design agency, Studio H, aims to launch a comprehensive database of women-led and women-owned businesses in the food and beve... 30 July 2023 7:53 AM
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies. 30 July 2023 9:37 AM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
The Best Of 702 Weekend Breakfast
‘Old Soul Waiting’ by Slindile Mthembu at The Melrose Gallery.

‘Old Soul Waiting’ by Slindile Mthembu at The Melrose Gallery.

12 July 2023 2:45 PM

Multi-hyphenated artist, Slindile Mthembu on what to expect from her upcoming body of work ‘Old Soul Waiting,’ at The Melrose Gallery is partnering with Thembinkosi Mavimbela and visual art from July 20th to 29th.  


Wellness - The key elements of emotional maturity

30 July 2023 9:56 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane speaks and uncovers the key elements of emotional maturity and its impact on relationships and personal well-being . We look at when and how emotional maturity develops and discover practical ways to enhance your emotional growth and self-regulation

Dj Sabby 'Excuses has never work for me'

30 July 2023 9:40 AM

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu on 702 Weekend breakfast "Dj Sabby Said Excuses has never work for me"

17-Year-Old Humanitarian Fights to End Period Poverty in South Africa

30 July 2023 9:12 AM

Simran Sahib, Period Poverty Activist

Profile Feature: DJ Sabby South African Radio DJ

30 July 2023 9:04 AM

DJ Sabby, the charismatic radio personality, is riding high on the waves of success as he takes the helm of Metro FM's breakfast show. With 15 years of radio experience, including a stint at Metro FM, he is well-prepared for this new responsibility. Embracing both praise and constructive criticism, DJ Sabby aims to deliver fresh and inspiring content to captivate listeners of all ages. Humbled and excited by the opportunity, he sees himself as the bridge between old-school and new-school listeners, creating a dynamic radio experience for everyone. As he enters this new era, DJ Sabby remains grounded, acknowledging the hard work ahead, but confident in his ability to shine in the spotlight. Beyond radio, he envisions venturing into music and television, proving that his talents know no bounds. He talks about his journey in radio and broadcasting.

Film Review - Supa Team 4 and Disney’s Kizazi Moto

30 July 2023 8:19 AM

Guest: Independent Film & TV Critic, Thinus Ferreira

There are two new animation shows done by African animators on both Disney+ (Kizazi Moto) and Netflix (Supa Team 4). Thes new shows may have just opened the door for parents to be more accommodating to their children considering animation as a career path.

Ilegal Mining and its impact on our ecosystems

30 July 2023 8:18 AM

Guest: Natural Resources and Environmental Law Expert and Founder of Sitef & Co Mihlali Sitefani

Illegal mining is causing devastating impacts on ecosystems and human lives in South Africa. Recent incidents, such as a gas explosion that killed 31 illegal miners in the Free State and another gas leak explosion in Germiston claiming 17 lives, underscore the risks involved. Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, air quality

Personal Finance - Smart Investing…Study, Spread and Stay

30 July 2023 7:45 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Want to succeed in the world of investing? Remember these three essential principles: study your investments by conducting thorough research, spread your money across different assets to reduce risks, and stay committed to your long-term goals. By making well-informed decisions, diversifying your portfolio, and exercising patience, you can increase your chances of achieving financial success

NATURE DIARY - Matrics in Antarctica

30 July 2023 7:13 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist

Matrics In Antarctica is an initiative created to help inspire young South African's, matric students specifically, to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their communities. his initiative is supported by the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, and several sponsors who understand the need to educate young South Africans on conservation

The SABC and their licensing plan

29 July 2023 9:43 AM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at My Broadband discusses the new TV Licence plan coming – as 9.2 million South Africans refuse to pay the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) continues to fight an uphill battle to get South Africans to pay their TV Licences, with the government working on a new model to counter the culture of non-payment.

Happening in the Arts: Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: A celebration of exiled South African musicians and composers

29 July 2023 9:13 AM

Billy Monama, renowned guitarist, author and the organiser of the Mayibuye iAfrika Freedom songs concert.  A celebration of exiled South African musicians and composers will bring us closer to our past to help us reimagine our future during Heritage Month in September when he joins a number of legendary South African artists like Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Judith Sephuma and Titi Luzipo live on stage in Johannesburg.

