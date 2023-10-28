Mental Conditioning Coach on the importance of a winning mentality for the Springboks

Dr Henning Gericke, Author and Sports psychologist on the role that the Boks mental strength will play in determining how they do tonight, how a mental conditioning coach inspires a winning mentality in the team and on what a mental conditioning coach say to the team when the odds are stacked against them.
Award-winning media maven turned property entrepreneur and podcaster and Author, Zamantungwa Khumalo on her new book "Buy Your First Home", a South Africa's Ultimate Property Guide for Newbies, which is available on pre-order, this week. Zamantungwa demystified the process of buying property to help you on your way to becoming a proud home owner.
Editor at Large At My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen on the Future Of Financial and Legal services in the age of AI, in light of news that the Big Four accounting firms will soon begin offering AI-generated tax and legal advice. The Big four have partnered with ChatGPT owner OpenAI to offer clients advice generated by artificial intelligence as the Big Four audit firms look to cut costs and boost productivity.
Award-winning international film director and screenwriter and Director of Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera, Rikki Beadle-Blair on what to expect and make of Philip Miller and The Market Theatre's partnership, which brings you the world premiere of Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera. The play Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera is about the life and trials of Simon Nkoli, a gay anti-apartheid freedom fighter who was imprisoned for four years in the famous Delmas Treason trial (1985-1988).
Resident Parenting and Human Potential Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the idea of moulding a child picture perfect and parents' struggles of accepting your child as they are. Knowing that No child is perfect. Every parent must, at some stage, mourn the perfect child. Nikki speaks about embracing what is.
Myrna Silberman, Special Education Teacher & Founder of Myrna's Study Skills on some Study skills and exam techniques with exams around the corner. Myrna runs a business teaching study skills and exam technique and has been teaching for more than 30 years and this morning gives you some tips on how you or your child can better prepare for exams. You can get hold of her on 082 357 4920
Resident Chef & Food Anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido reviews Gourmet Gimba is a newly opened teeny-tiny restaurant/ take away in Melville. Previously a favourite at various food markets around Gauteng.
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on National Stroke Week 2023 and on what support and resources are needed to help prevent strokes from occurring and to aid in the recovery process for those who have experienced a stroke.
Resident Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi on what to expect from the TopGear SA Speed Week 2023, where you get to see SA's hottest performance car matchup, where the year's fastest and most thrilling vehicles gather to compete for the ultimate accolade And reviews the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode on her recently released a new single "Inkanyezi" under her newly founded record label Emazulwini Productions and on winning the Trace Global African Artist.