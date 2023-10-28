Restaurant Review: Gourmet Gimba in Melville

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies Police said the man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects linked to Wednesday’s Inanda mass murder, was killed... 28 October 2023 12:13 PM
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
View all Local
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime About 90% of strokes are preventable. 28 October 2023 12:18 PM
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. 27 October 2023 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Police call for responsible fun at fanparks as fans watch rugby cup final Officials said measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of these gatherings before, during, and after the game. 28 October 2023 1:31 PM
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
View all Sport
From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars A documentary about the much-loved local choral group's rise to global fame has been selected as South Africa's International Feat... 28 October 2023 3:25 PM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of 702 Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Restaurant Review: Gourmet Gimba in Melville

Restaurant Review: Gourmet Gimba in Melville

28 October 2023 8:31 AM

Resident Chef & Food Anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido reviews Gourmet Gimba is a newly opened teeny-tiny restaurant/ take away in Melville. Previously a favourite at various food markets around Gauteng.  


More episodes from The Best Of 702 Weekend Breakfast

Book Review: Buy Your First Home by Zamantungwa Khumalo

28 October 2023 10:06 AM

Award-winning media maven turned property entrepreneur and podcaster and Author, Zamantungwa Khumalo on her new book "Buy Your First Home", a South Africa’s Ultimate Property Guide for Newbies, which is available on pre-order, this week. Zamantungwa demystified the process of buying property to help you on your way to becoming a proud home owner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of Legal & Financial services

28 October 2023 9:46 AM

Editor at Large At My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen on the Future Of Financial and Legal services in the age of AI, in light of news that the Big Four accounting firms will soon begin offering AI-generated tax and legal advice. The Big four have partnered with ChatGPT owner OpenAI to offer clients advice generated by artificial intelligence as the Big Four audit firms look to cut costs and boost productivity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera

28 October 2023 9:24 AM

Award-winning international film director and screenwriter and Director of Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera, Rikki Beadle-Blair on what to expect and make of Philip Miller and The Market Theatre's partnership, which brings you the world premiere of Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera. The play Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera is about the life and trials of Simon Nkoli, a gay anti-apartheid freedom fighter who was imprisoned for four years in the famous Delmas Treason trial (1985-1988).  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mourn the perfect child

28 October 2023 9:02 AM

Resident Parenting and Human Potential Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the idea of moulding a child picture perfect and parents' struggles of accepting your child as they are. Knowing that No child is perfect. Every parent must, at some stage, mourn the perfect child. Nikki speaks about embracing what is.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Myrna's Study Skills on Exam study tips

28 October 2023 8:49 AM

Myrna Silberman, Special Education Teacher & Founder of Myrna's Study Skills  on some Study skills and exam techniques with exams around the corner. Myrna runs a business teaching study skills and exam technique and has been teaching for more than 30 years and this morning gives you some tips on how you or your child can better prepare for exams. You can get hold of her on 082 357 4920

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Stroke Week & caring for a Stroke survivor.

28 October 2023 8:24 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on  National Stroke Week 2023 and on what support and resources are needed to help prevent strokes from occurring and to aid in the recovery process for those who have experienced a stroke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TopGear South Africa Speed Week 2023 & review Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

28 October 2023 7:57 AM

Resident Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi on what to expect from the TopGear SA Speed Week 2023, where you get to see SA’s hottest performance car matchup, where the year’s fastest and most thrilling vehicles gather to compete for the ultimate accolade And reviews the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Conditioning Coach on the importance of a winning mentality for the Springboks

28 October 2023 6:45 AM

Dr Henning Gericke, Author and Sports psychologist on the role that the Boks mental strength will play in determining how they do tonight, how a mental conditioning coach inspires a winning mentality in the team and on what a mental conditioning coach say to the team when the odds are stacked against them. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Grammy Award winners Nomcebo Zikode on her new music

22 October 2023 10:05 AM

Grammy award-winning artist Nomcebo Zikode on her recently released a new single "Inkanyezi" under her newly founded record label Emazulwini Productions and on winning  the Trace Global African Artist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Urgent need to review funding model for Gauteng’s 11 municipalities - Lesufi

Local

Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis

Local

Gold One mine committed to beefing up security at Modder East operation - NUM

Local

EWN Highlights

Man arrested in connection with murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla

28 October 2023 5:51 PM

Ramaphosa vows to fix Emfuleni sewerage crisis

28 October 2023 3:56 PM

Police call for responsible fun at fanparks as fans watch rugby cup final

28 October 2023 3:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA