Profiling: Myrna's Study Skills on Exam study tips

Myrna Silberman, Special Education Teacher & Founder of Myrna's Study Skills on some Study skills and exam techniques with exams around the corner. Myrna runs a business teaching study skills and exam technique and has been teaching for more than 30 years and this morning gives you some tips on how you or your child can better prepare for exams. You can get hold of her on 082 357 4920