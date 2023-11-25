Misuse of Antibiotics and Emerging problem of Drug Resistance causing serious Public Health Threat.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, a... 4 December 2023 1:02 PM
[CUTENESS WARNING] Rescued serval kittens fare well at Joburg Wildlife Hospital [PICTURES] The kittens were found by a community member several months ago while cleaning out their shed. 4 December 2023 1:00 PM
7 killed in vigilante attacks: ‘To speak to the devil you must use his language’ Seven people have been killed in apparent vigilante attacks in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. 4 December 2023 12:25 PM
ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well' Speaking at ActionSA’s election campaign launch on Saturday, party chair Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its... 3 December 2023 9:55 AM
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us The book takes a look at how active citizenry can lead to the change people yearn to see in their surroundings. 4 December 2023 8:50 PM
Why a Kindle will be an awesome Christmas gift for someone who loves reading This device can store thousands of books and audio for you to read, anywhere, anytime. 4 December 2023 8:04 PM
Aspen expands further into Asia with purchase of Sandoz' Chinese business The deal is estimated to be worth more than R1.8 billion. 4 December 2023 7:23 PM
'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life. 4 December 2023 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness. 4 December 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199 "There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman 4 December 2023 2:34 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage. 4 December 2023 1:48 PM
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday' Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'. 4 December 2023 11:50 AM
Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours Sparkle Braids is an instant hit! 4 December 2023 10:33 AM
Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical' The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna. 4 December 2023 2:40 PM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’ Same-sex unions are not recognised in Russia. 4 December 2023 10:18 AM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
The Best Of 702 Weekend Breakfast
Misuse of Antibiotics and Emerging problem of Drug Resistance causing serious Public Health Threat.

Misuse of Antibiotics and Emerging problem of Drug Resistance causing serious Public Health Threat.

25 November 2023 7:46 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns against the unnecessary use of antibiotics as it may lead to resistance, as we observe World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18 –24 November), the Gauteng Department of Health has urged the public to avoid the misuse of antibiotics. 


Swimmer crosses False Bay for a good cause.

3 December 2023 12:38 PM

Swimmer & SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) Ambassador, Christine Roos on her 35km swim over the space of 11:25 hours at False Bay Crossing to raise funds and awareness for the SABMR’s Patient Assistance Programme and on the importance of registering as an organ donor.

PSIRA to embark on a consultative process with stakeholders on Transformation Charter.

3 December 2023 10:29 AM

Manager for research & Development at The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, Tebogo Seanego on some tips on how to safeguard your home this festive and on the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority’s (PSIRA) consultative process with various stakeholders who have an interest in developing and transforming the sector for the betterment of the industry and its stakeholders.

How Burnout affects your Decision-Making process & How to fix It.

3 December 2023 10:29 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane on How Burnout affects your Decision-Making process & How to fix It.

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ at 40 - How a monster dance became iconic.

3 December 2023 10:27 AM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr. Sheldon Leal on the 40th Anniversary to Michael Jackson’s sixth studio album Thriller, originally released November 30, 1982.

The state of eMedia & other media house’s finances.

3 December 2023 9:34 AM

Independent TV & Film Critic, Thinus Ferreira on the state of eMedia after their negative interim financial results and why media houses are struggling.

Prof Glenda Gray on lifework, challenges & ambition to finding an HIV/Aids vaccine.

3 December 2023 9:33 AM

World-renowned Physician, Scientist, Activist specializing in the care of children and in HIV medicine, Prof Glenda Gray is a South African physician, scientist and activist specializing in the care of children and in HIV medicine. In 2012, she was awarded South Africa's highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe (Silver). She became the first female president of the South African Medical Research Council in 2014, was recognized as one of the "100 Most Influential People" by Time in 2017 and was listed amongst "Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes Africa in 2020. Last month Prof Gray was announced as the Academy of Science of South Africa Science-for-Society Gold Medal recipient for outstanding achievement at the ASSAf annual awards.

How to go about living Debt-free this festive season.

3 December 2023 8:24 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to go about taking control of your finances this Festive Season in order to be debt free in January. 

Recycling steel into a fun gifts and experiences.

3 December 2023 8:18 AM

Resident CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Bladesmith & Blacksmith, Hylton Rutherford looks at how to go about Recycling steel into a fun gifts and experiences and some interesting ways to re-use and recycle steel. 

Literature Corner : "How to Save a Life: Reflections of a Change Agent" by Ayanda Allie.

2 December 2023 10:30 AM

Communications Expert, Speaker, Founder of Bukho Bami Youth Centre & Author, Ayanda Allie on her recently published book “How to Save a Life: Reflections of a Change Agent” and the work of her NGO Bukho Bami Youth Centre.

Tech gifts for this Festive season.

2 December 2023 10:17 AM

Editor at Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen on some ideas on the top tech gifts to give this festive season, from drones, to the Xbox & PS 5 and even latest headphones.

90% of South African criminals reoffend, compared to 30% in Finland, this is why

Local

'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders'

Local

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

Lifestyle

Impala Platinum mine disaster: Death toll climbs to 13

4 December 2023 9:25 PM

Prasa’s Shosholoza Meyl back on the tracks

4 December 2023 8:25 PM

Police investigating rape complaint against a former ANC leader

4 December 2023 8:16 PM

