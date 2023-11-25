Misuse of Antibiotics and Emerging problem of Drug Resistance causing serious Public Health Threat.

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns against the unnecessary use of antibiotics as it may lead to resistance, as we observe World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18 –24 November), the Gauteng Department of Health has urged the public to avoid the misuse of antibiotics.
Swimmer & SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) Ambassador, Christine Roos on her 35km swim over the space of 11:25 hours at False Bay Crossing to raise funds and awareness for the SABMR's Patient Assistance Programme and on the importance of registering as an organ donor.
Manager for research & Development at The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, Tebogo Seanego on some tips on how to safeguard your home this festive and on the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority's (PSIRA) consultative process with various stakeholders who have an interest in developing and transforming the sector for the betterment of the industry and its stakeholders.
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane on How Burnout affects your Decision-Making process & How to fix It.
Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr. Sheldon Leal on the 40th Anniversary to Michael Jackson's sixth studio album Thriller, originally released November 30, 1982.
Independent TV & Film Critic, Thinus Ferreira on the state of eMedia after their negative interim financial results and why media houses are struggling.
World-renowned Physician, Scientist, Activist specializing in the care of children and in HIV medicine, Prof Glenda Gray is a South African physician, scientist and activist specializing in the care of children and in HIV medicine. In 2012, she was awarded South Africa's highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe (Silver). She became the first female president of the South African Medical Research Council in 2014, was recognized as one of the "100 Most Influential People" by Time in 2017 and was listed amongst "Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes Africa in 2020. Last month Prof Gray was announced as the Academy of Science of South Africa Science-for-Society Gold Medal recipient for outstanding achievement at the ASSAf annual awards.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to go about taking control of your finances this Festive Season in order to be debt free in January.
Resident CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Bladesmith & Blacksmith, Hylton Rutherford looks at how to go about Recycling steel into a fun gifts and experiences and some interesting ways to re-use and recycle steel.
Communications Expert, Speaker, Founder of Bukho Bami Youth Centre & Author, Ayanda Allie on her recently published book "How to Save a Life: Reflections of a Change Agent" and the work of her NGO Bukho Bami Youth Centre.
Editor at Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen on some ideas on the top tech gifts to give this festive season, from drones, to the Xbox & PS 5 and even latest headphones.