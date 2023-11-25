Misuse of Antibiotics and Emerging problem of Drug Resistance causing serious Public Health Threat.

World-renowned Physician, Scientist, Activist specializing in the care of children and in HIV medicine, Prof Glenda Gray is a South African physician, scientist and activist specializing in the care of children and in HIV medicine. In 2012, she was awarded South Africa's highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe (Silver). She became the first female president of the South African Medical Research Council in 2014, was recognized as one of the "100 Most Influential People" by Time in 2017 and was listed amongst "Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes Africa in 2020. Last month Prof Gray was announced as the Academy of Science of South Africa Science-for-Society Gold Medal recipient for outstanding achievement at the ASSAf annual awards.

