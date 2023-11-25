Motoring Feature: Teaching older people how to drive!

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecuti... 30 November 2023 3:20 PM
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. 30 November 2023 9:08 AM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
The Best Of 702 Weekend Breakfast
Motoring Feature: Teaching older people how to drive!

Motoring Feature: Teaching older people how to drive!

25 November 2023 9:07 AM

Guest: Resident Motoring Enthusiast, Warre Tucker


Mbuso Khoza Live at The Lyric Theatre on 1st Dec & on New album Ifa Lomkhono

26 November 2023 10:27 AM

Multi-award winning Musician, Actor and Cultural practitioner, Mbuso Khozaon on what to expect from his up coming show at The Lyric Theatre with a Live Concert celebrating SA’s rich Zulu Culture and Heritage, Showcasing his latest 'Ifa LoMkhono' International jazz Album as well as sounds and music from the SHAKA iLEMBE Drama Series on the 1st of December.

Reasons Why People Ignore Red Flags In Relationship.

26 November 2023 9:50 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of why we tend to ignore Red flags at the beginning of a relationships. 

Songezo Zibi on his life story & the future of Rise Mzansi.

26 November 2023 9:30 AM

Social Commentator, Author & Founder of Political Party Rise Mzanzi, Songezo Zibi on reflects on his upbringing, career, the conceptualisation behind the Rivonia Circle and on the objectives and ambitions of Rise Mzansi ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Showmax Unveils True Crime Series 'Convict Conman' which investigates 'the Kempton Park Hugh Hefner.'

26 November 2023 9:26 AM

Documentary series directorial debut of SAFTA-winning editor, Nikki Comninos on what to expect from the latest Showmax true-crime documentary series release “Convict Conman” which investigates the story of 'the Kempton Park Hugh Hefner', which is set to premier in two parts on Wednesday, 6 and 13 December 2023.

linked investment service provider (LISP).

26 November 2023 9:04 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of linked investment service provider (LISP) which is said to be one of the lessor-understood investment vehicles.

The Great Southern Bioblitz.

26 November 2023 7:50 AM

Resident CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Executive Manager of Education at Ushaka Sea World, Jone Porter on what to make of The 'Great Southern BioBlitz', which is an international period of intense biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species across the Southern Hemisphere in Spring. 

How Drugs and Alcohol Impact the Brain and the Role of Neurofeedback in Recovery.

26 November 2023 7:17 AM

Neurofeedback practitioner and founder of Brain Harmonics, Kerry Rudman on how to help those who are struggling with addictions this festive season, and on possible new techniques that can help those in this situation.

Exclusive Books Festive Season read suggestions.

25 November 2023 10:40 AM

Exclusive Books bookseller, Phemelo Motalane on  at what to expect from Exclusive Books' festive catalogue this December if you wondering what book to gift someone this festive season or a book to add to your reading list during the holidays. 

Future of AI.

25 November 2023 10:36 AM

Futurist, Economist and Business Trends Analyst, Bronwyn Williams on the future of generated AI, and on what to make of news around the CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman being fired from his company and then joined Microsoft, only to be rehired as CEO a couple of days later and on what could be the real reason's behind the whole Sam Alman's back and forth and what it means for the sector, what the future of AI holds.

What goes into Sip & Painting Art events.

25 November 2023 9:32 AM

Head wine educator and manager of the Tasting Room at Inanda Hotel, Tristan Lackay on the idea of sip and painting art events, what goes on in a sip & paint event and on how they use wine as a substitute. 

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Racial slur goes viral, Marshalltown fire victims' new destiny

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kunesinye isehlakalo sokucwasa ngokwebala, iqalile i-COP 28 eDubai

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

