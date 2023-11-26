Reasons Why People Ignore Red Flags In Relationship.

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the phenomenon of why we tend to ignore Red flags at the beginning of a relationships.
Multi-award winning Musician, Actor and Cultural practitioner, Mbuso Khozaon on what to expect from his up coming show at The Lyric Theatre with a Live Concert celebrating SA's rich Zulu Culture and Heritage, Showcasing his latest 'Ifa LoMkhono' International jazz Album as well as sounds and music from the SHAKA iLEMBE Drama Series on the 1st of December.
Social Commentator, Author & Founder of Political Party Rise Mzanzi, Songezo Zibi on reflects on his upbringing, career, the conceptualisation behind the Rivonia Circle and on the objectives and ambitions of Rise Mzansi ahead of the 2024 national elections.
Documentary series directorial debut of SAFTA-winning editor, Nikki Comninos on what to expect from the latest Showmax true-crime documentary series release "Convict Conman" which investigates the story of 'the Kempton Park Hugh Hefner', which is set to premier in two parts on Wednesday, 6 and 13 December 2023.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of linked investment service provider (LISP) which is said to be one of the lessor-understood investment vehicles.
Resident CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Executive Manager of Education at Ushaka Sea World, Jone Porter on what to make of The 'Great Southern BioBlitz', which is an international period of intense biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species across the Southern Hemisphere in Spring.
Neurofeedback practitioner and founder of Brain Harmonics, Kerry Rudman on how to help those who are struggling with addictions this festive season, and on possible new techniques that can help those in this situation.
Exclusive Books bookseller, Phemelo Motalane on at what to expect from Exclusive Books' festive catalogue this December if you wondering what book to gift someone this festive season or a book to add to your reading list during the holidays.
Futurist, Economist and Business Trends Analyst, Bronwyn Williams on the future of generated AI, and on what to make of news around the CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman being fired from his company and then joined Microsoft, only to be rehired as CEO a couple of days later and on what could be the real reason's behind the whole Sam Alman's back and forth and what it means for the sector, what the future of AI holds.
Head wine educator and manager of the Tasting Room at Inanda Hotel, Tristan Lackay on the idea of sip and painting art events, what goes on in a sip & paint event and on how they use wine as a substitute.