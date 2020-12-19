Top 10 tips for a healthier Festive Season

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
'My cousin got infected, it hit home COVID-19 is not statistics but real people' Joe Samuels, creator of Covid-19 Light the Solidarity Candle page, says they also keep in mind those who have lost their jobs. 14 January 2021 6:54 PM
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government. 14 January 2021 3:22 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank's Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Top 10 tips for a healthier Festive Season

Top 10 tips for a healthier Festive Season

19 December 2020 7:09 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health

How to deal with survival guilt?

10 January 2021 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.

Profile Guest: Lesego Semenya (LesDaChef)

10 January 2021 9:19 AM

Founder of LesDaChef Culinary Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Executive Chef Lesego Semenya  spoke of his upbringing in Soweto, what iinspired him to become a chef and what he still wants to achieve when it comes to the culinary industry in the coming years.

 

Movie Review: promising young woman

10 January 2021 8:04 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviewed the movie a promising young woman which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie amoung other and is directed and written by Emerald Fennell.

Is the world running out of time to keep temperatures down

10 January 2021 7:58 AM

Earthlife director Makoma Lekalakala spoke on the steps in which the government and the citizens in South Africa can take in making sure we assist improving the climate

3 steps to getting ahead of debt

10 January 2021 7:34 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse, gives tips on how to get ahead of your debts as Janu-worry has arrived.

 

3 ways to help your child start the 2021 school year smart

10 January 2021 7:29 AM

FUTURELIFE Dietitian, Bianca Jonischkeit gave tips on healthy food choice and how one Stand a chance to win a years' worth of school fees in 2021.

Huge blow to restoration as SA’s largest estuarine lake

10 January 2021 7:09 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist Tim Neary explained why ecological experts were speaking against the artificial breaching of the Lake St Lucia estuary, a multimillion ecological restoration project financed by the World Bank. He also spoke to the author of "Wild Flowers of the Limpopo Valley" Retha van der Walt about her new book.

 

How to balance my diet when exercising?

10 January 2021 6:45 AM

Dietician Kamo Nkoane gives advise on how to balance your diet when exercising and the common mistakes people do when trying to lose weight.

 

Lockdown stole happiness and joy during the festive season

9 January 2021 9:59 AM

Wellbeing economist, Professor Talita Greyling gave us details on how the lockdown affected people's happiness during the festive season with many people being overwhelmed by anger and sadness.

 

Where is our tax money going?

9 January 2021 9:38 AM

President of Free Market Foundation Leon Louw gave analysis on how we are far behind in receiving vaccine due to corruption in the country and how our leaders are failing the disadvantaged.

 

Wentworth Hospital was under 'immense pressure' when viral video was taken - MEC

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

14 January 2021 7:44 PM

ICPA, govt in talks to set up 20,000 more sites for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

14 January 2021 7:20 PM

WHO Africa: The second COVID-19 wave is more challenging than the first

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

14 January 2021 7:18 PM

