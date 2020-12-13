Sky Guide Africa South 2021

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Director: Centre for Astronomical Heritage and Editor of Sky Guide Africa South, Auke Slotegraaf on what to expect from the 75th publication of the Sky Guide 2021 book while also looking at how one can get into star gazing and good places to go to get the best viewings.



