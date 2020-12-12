Buhlebendalo performs at the Phinda Mzala Concert series at State Theatre.

Solo Musician and member of Acapella trio group “The Soil” Buhlebendalo Mda on her performance this evening from 19h00, the State Theatre will showcase BuhleBendalo as part of Phinda Mzala Concert series curated by Banda Banda Agency. The event also a call to action to re-live musical experiences centred on the urban African imaginary whilst celebrating stories of identity, social plights such GBV, and the much-needed healing for humanity because of Covid-19 and many other pandemics.



