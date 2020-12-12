Alibaba and Ethiopian Airlines to launch cold chain exporting China’s COVID vaccines.

Dr Cobus Van Straden, Senior Researcher on China-Africa in the Foreign Policy Programme at SAIIA on what to make of Alibaba and Ethiopian Airlines partnership and on what to make of the China pledge on sharing its COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, especially those with which it has close ties and on the geopolitical implications that may come with this.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.