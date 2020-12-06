A Suitable Boy (Netflix TV series).

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service' Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars. 19 January 2021 6:43 PM
Netcare launches toll-free line for families and patients to stay in touch Netcare Chief Executive Dr Richard Friedland says they have dedicated staff to keep family members informed. 19 January 2021 4:45 PM
'If you prescribe Ivermectin it will be an unauthorised use' Professor Mosa Moshabela from the University of KwaZulu- Natal explains the danger of using the drug in humans. 19 January 2021 3:07 PM
View all Local
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
View all Politics
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
A Suitable Boy (Netflix TV series).

A Suitable Boy (Netflix TV series).

6 December 2020 8:20 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’, A Suitable Boy is a BBC television drama miniseries directed by Mira Nair and adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

How to deal with survival guilt?

10 January 2021 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Guest: Lesego Semenya (LesDaChef)

10 January 2021 9:19 AM

Founder of LesDaChef Culinary Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Executive Chef Lesego Semenya  spoke of his upbringing in Soweto, what iinspired him to become a chef and what he still wants to achieve when it comes to the culinary industry in the coming years.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Review: promising young woman

10 January 2021 8:04 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviewed the movie a promising young woman which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie amoung other and is directed and written by Emerald Fennell.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the world running out of time to keep temperatures down

10 January 2021 7:58 AM

Earthlife director Makoma Lekalakala spoke on the steps in which the government and the citizens in South Africa can take in making sure we assist improving the climate

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 steps to getting ahead of debt

10 January 2021 7:34 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse, gives tips on how to get ahead of your debts as Janu-worry has arrived.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 ways to help your child start the 2021 school year smart

10 January 2021 7:29 AM

FUTURELIFE Dietitian, Bianca Jonischkeit gave tips on healthy food choice and how one Stand a chance to win a years' worth of school fees in 2021.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge blow to restoration as SA’s largest estuarine lake

10 January 2021 7:09 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist Tim Neary explained why ecological experts were speaking against the artificial breaching of the Lake St Lucia estuary, a multimillion ecological restoration project financed by the World Bank. He also spoke to the author of "Wild Flowers of the Limpopo Valley" Retha van der Walt about her new book.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to balance my diet when exercising?

10 January 2021 6:45 AM

Dietician Kamo Nkoane gives advise on how to balance your diet when exercising and the common mistakes people do when trying to lose weight.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown stole happiness and joy during the festive season

9 January 2021 9:59 AM

Wellbeing economist, Professor Talita Greyling gave us details on how the lockdown affected people's happiness during the festive season with many people being overwhelmed by anger and sadness.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where is our tax money going?

9 January 2021 9:38 AM

President of Free Market Foundation Leon Louw gave analysis on how we are far behind in receiving vaccine due to corruption in the country and how our leaders are failing the disadvantaged.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes

Politics Local

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

Africa

'If you prescribe Ivermectin it will be an unauthorised use'

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump spends last day in White House, Biden goes to Washington

19 January 2021 6:49 PM

Sanef calls for action against Somizi Mhlongo over verbal attacks on journos

19 January 2021 6:07 PM

Ramaphosa announces inter-ministerial committee to facilitate vaccine rollout

19 January 2021 5:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA