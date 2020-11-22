The Kalahari Endangered Ecosystem Project (KEEP) and the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery fund raising.

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Wildlife Artist & Owner of the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery, Warren Cary on the exciting Art Exhibition run through Tswalu Foundation and the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery in support of the Kalahari Endangered Ecosystem Project (KEEP). Tswalu and the Warren Cary Wildlife Gallery have formed a creative collaboration to raise funds for Kalahari Endangered Ecosystem Project (KEEP) research while also generating sales for wildlife artists.







