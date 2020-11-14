Grooming The Executive’s reward card for consumers who supports SME Businesses.

Founder & President of Grooming The Executive, Sharon Tshabalala on how Grooming The Executive’s recently launched S Reward card, which aims to reward consumers for supporting and reviving SME businesses. This S Reward card is said to be a Benefit Platform for all people purchasing their products and services from SME businesses (e-Kasi, in Rural communities etc) without necessarily expecting to get any discount or preferential pricing from our small businesses



