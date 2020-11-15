Rehana Rossouw, Activist, Author and Journalist on her latest book “Predator Politics”

Rehana Rossouw was born and rooted in Cape Town but is currently in self-imposed exile in Johannesburg. She has been a journalist for three decades and has also taught journalism and creative writing. She has a master’s in Creative Writing from Wits University. What Will People Say?, her debut novel, was shortlisted for the 2015 Etisalat Prize for literature and won the 2017 Humanities and Social Sciences Award in the category of single-authored fiction. Her second novel, New Times, was released in 2017, and was longlisted for the 2018 Sunday Times Literary Awards.



