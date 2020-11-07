Festive reads to stock up on by Karabo Kgoleng.

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng takes a look at some of her Festive season reads namely;





Those Who Live in Cages by Terry-Ann Adams

Whitewashing Yelllow Bones by Nisi Daniels

I Dream of Kemet by Dumani Mandela

Scatterlings by Resoketswe Manenzhe

Critical, but Stable by Angela Makholwa

Magenge We Need to Talk by Melusi Tshabalala (ugh but the people must get what they want)

Paradise in Gaza by Niq Mhlongo

Joburg Noir - FINALLY WE HAVE OUR OWN NOIR (I reviewed Lagos Noir at the end of 2018)

Into the Sun by Takalani M



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.