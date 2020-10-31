4IR Commission Report Recommendations.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at large at My Broadband interrogates President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 4IR Commission report looking at the state of technology in South Africa, and possible tax changes the country could introduce to help it prepare for the ‘fourth industrial revolution’. Among the recommendations is a series of tax proposals, including a new digital tax for companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Facebook, which operate in a number of territories internationally.



