New Girl Book Release: ASTRO GIRL

Zimbabwean Author & Illustrator of Astro Girl, Ken Wilson-Max on his brand new children’s book called Astro Girl, The book is a girl-power story about a little girl who dreams of being an astronaut, while her mother is at work, she and her father have fun acting out the challenges an astronaut faces on a space mission.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.