Which pension plan should you choose?

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to figure out the ideal pension plan for yourself.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Founder of LesDaChef Culinary Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Executive Chef Lesego Semenya spoke of his upbringing in Soweto, what iinspired him to become a chef and what he still wants to achieve when it comes to the culinary industry in the coming years.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviewed the movie a promising young woman which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie amoung other and is directed and written by Emerald Fennell.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Earthlife director Makoma Lekalakala spoke on the steps in which the government and the citizens in South Africa can take in making sure we assist improving the climate
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse, gives tips on how to get ahead of your debts as Janu-worry has arrived.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
FUTURELIFE Dietitian, Bianca Jonischkeit gave tips on healthy food choice and how one Stand a chance to win a years' worth of school fees in 2021.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
CSI & Nature Conservationist Tim Neary explained why ecological experts were speaking against the artificial breaching of the Lake St Lucia estuary, a multimillion ecological restoration project financed by the World Bank. He also spoke to the author of "Wild Flowers of the Limpopo Valley" Retha van der Walt about her new book.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dietician Kamo Nkoane gives advise on how to balance your diet when exercising and the common mistakes people do when trying to lose weight.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Wellbeing economist, Professor Talita Greyling gave us details on how the lockdown affected people's happiness during the festive season with many people being overwhelmed by anger and sadness.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
President of Free Market Foundation Leon Louw gave analysis on how we are far behind in receiving vaccine due to corruption in the country and how our leaders are failing the disadvantaged.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.