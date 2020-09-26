Zyle Clothing, a premium African fashion brand.

Phumzile Ntuli, Designer and Founder of Zyle Clothing on the story of how she took her traditional blankets and turned it in to a premium fashion house.



Zyle Clothing is a premium African brand that has produced innovative designs from blankets to street wear. Zyle encapsulates deferent cultures in her colourful textiles to tell a story of the rainbow nation.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.