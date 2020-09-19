The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes.

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng reviews The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes, which covers any sticky situation South Africans may find themselves in, with do's and don'ts for everything from braais, WhatsApp groups and Zoom calls to the navigating the queue at Woolies. A tongue-in-cheek etiquette guide that will make you laugh out loud.



