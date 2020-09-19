Elma Smit on her book “Become an Influencer”

Elma Smit, Author, Content Creator, Radio & TV host on her book “Become an Influencer” which shares the author’s lessons from monetising her own social media profiles, but also on the conversations she had with other notable influencers and influencer marketing specialists in the ad business to find out what works, what doesn't and what advertising specialists look for in selecting influencers for paid campaigns.



