How effective are municipalities in managing wastewater.

Head of Technical at Save the Vaal Environment Committee, Michael Gaade on an update on the on the progress made with regards to the wastewater Vaal River pollution and on how municipalities can better manage their wastewater programs.



This after week M&G reported on a special manhole for dump trucks that is used to unload human waste collected from septic tanks in Mogale City which may affect the cradle of humankind. The manhole has reportedly been neglected by the city’s authorities over the years and cannot handle the volume of waste that is dumped there regularly. As a result, trucks can often be seen dumping waste on the side of the hill close to the Blougatspruit and Riet rivers, that runs through the Cradle of Humankind — a Unesco world heritage site.



