The benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises (TRE).

Trauma intervention expert & Pioneer of TRE® (Trauma Releasing Exercises) Dr. David Berceli takes us through the benefits of Tension & Trauma Release Exercises.



TRE® Trauma Release Exercises is an innovative series of exercises that assist the body in releasing deep muscular patterns of stress, tension and trauma. The exercises safely activate a natural reflex mechanism of shaking or vibrating that releases muscular tension, calming down the nervous system. TRE process is however not recommended at a substitute for trauma recovery procedures of a medical or psychological nature.



