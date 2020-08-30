Opportunity for up and coming female musicians

Paradise Africa Distribution and Africa Rising Music Conference are giving away an epic prize package to female musicians.



Sarah-Jane Nicholson, Managing Director of The Paradise Africa Distribution on how they plan on empowering up and coming female musicians.



As part of Paradise Africa’s mission to provide a dynamic gateway for independent South African artist’s musical talent on a global scale, they’re backing five female artists, producers, managers or label owners as a way of celebrating Women’s Month this August.



Follow the link to enter: https://armcollectiv.com/3336-2/



