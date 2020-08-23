Alpha Female archetype.

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the Alpha female archetype and what science have to say about alpha females, what an alpha female is and on how alpha females navigates through life and work.

The definition of an alpha female, based on the latest research is “A woman who has embraced her leadership ambitions. She is talented, highly motivated, and self-confident.”



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.