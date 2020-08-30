Nomsa Mazwai: The importance of having streets safe to walk on

Founder of #FunkItImWalking & General Manager of Soweto Theatre, Nomsa Mazwai addresses the problem of unsafe streets in Soweto, lack of civil activism and the planned walk on the 5 September in an attempt to make streets of South Africa safe enough for a woman to walk at any time of day in any condition.



About: Nomsa Mazwai

Award winning Singer/songwriter Nomsa Mazwai aka Nomisupasta, and now General Manager of the Soweto Theatre, an academic with a Masters degree from New York City, a published author and poet. With an infectious energy and a boldness that cannot be matched, Now under #FunkItImWalking Nomsa is on the 5th of September organising a walk to try make the streets safer for women.



