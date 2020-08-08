Breastfeeding during Covid-19 awareness week.

With this week being World Breastfeeding Week, Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health looks at the effects of breast feeding during a pandemic.



In terms of the annual health calendar in SA, this week is designated the Breast Awareness Week, a week wherein there is public advocacy for moms to breastfeed their babies and take advantage of the many health and other benefits of breast feeding.



