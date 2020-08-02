Singer-Songwriter Somi on what to expect from her live album ‘Holy Room’.

Award winning vocalist and songwriter, Somi Kakoma on what to expect from her latest live album ‘Holy Room’ – recorded at Alte Oper with Frankfurt Radio Big Band, This is the first release under the label arm of Salon Africana, the arts firm Somi launched last year with some live salon-style events in NYC. These shows featured Thandiswa Mazwai & Nduduzo Makhathini and Zoe Modiga amongst others



