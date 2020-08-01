How Pargo has innovated the industry during Covid times.

Lars Veul, CEO of Pargo on how Pargo has partnered with Universities and The V&A Waterfront not only to save the academic year for under-digitalised students but also on their click and collect services they provider, to offer an alternative for shoppers who want to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19 by queuing in shops, but who still want to collect their own goods.



