Common cancers found in women.

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati on the 1st episode in our series of women related health issues, today we tackled Common Cancers Amongst Women Of SA.

Knowing that according to CANSA, an NGO that advocates for the prevention, early detection and effective treatment of Cancers in SA, October is the month where focus is on Cancers, but because of the rise in prevalence of cancers, it makes sense to focus on them anytime of the year, when an opportunity arises, hence the use of Women's month to talk about Common Cancers Amongst Women of SA.



