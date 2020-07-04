The latest car sales figures

Motoring Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine makes sense of the latest SA vehicle sales posted a 30.7% year-on-year drop and on what to make of the new BMW 740Li M Sport.

June is the first full month of sales since the country-wide lockdown was implemented in late March to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, with Suzuki being the solid performer and grabbing a decent market share.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.