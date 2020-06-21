100 Day Campaign of “Men of Faith against Gender Based Violence”

Father Patrick Rakeketsi, from the SA Council of Churches and the Associate General Secretary of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference on their campaign to curb Gender based violence.

Sonke Gender Justice, together with faith organisations that include the South African Council of Churches are today launching a 100 Day Campaign of “Men of Faith against Gender Based Violence” this this Father’s Day, calling on all men especially fathers to stand up against femicide and Gender based violence.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.