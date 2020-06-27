500km walk challenge for charity

Grant Christie, Explorer and Conservationist and Simone Bishop, Founder of Warrior500 on what to make of The Warrior500 challenge which plans on walking 500km over just three weeks in the Greater Kruger and Panorama Route area within the UNESCO Kruger to Canyons Biosphere reserve. This unique and exciting never-been-done-before project which aims to raise funds for severely communities impacted by Covid-19.



