South African lizards 'eavesdrop' on bird neighbours to avoid becoming lunch

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Anthony Lowney from FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology University of Cape Town on what to make of the surprising relationship between skinks and weavers which allows them to live in close proximity to pygmy falcons: a mutual enemy.

These Lizards in South Africa eavesdrop on their bird neighbours so they can work out when falcons are approaching and might eat them, a new study has found.



