Just R7bn in loans granted from R200bn Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme

Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association of SA and Entrepreneur, Senzo Mncadion reacts to a report which found Banks to have only approved loans worth just more than R7 billion In just over a month since the R200 billion Covid-19 Loan Guarantee scheme to help small and medium sized businesses was launched, according to figures from the SA Banking Association.



