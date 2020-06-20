New law means 1 sip is over the limit & your insurance won’t pay out:

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker on what to make of South Africa’s strict new drunk-driving laws recently approved by cabinet. Currently, it’s still legal to get behind the wheel if your blood-alcohol level is under 0.05g per 100ml. But the new bill adopts a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving by setting the legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers at 0% and comes in to effect at the end of the year



