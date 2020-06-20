Gauteng Department of Sport Arts Culture & Recreation Relief Funding for the Sector

Chairperson of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, William Matsheke is calling upon the sectors in Sport namely, Provincial athletes, inter-Provincial events, coaches, fitness industry, recreational sector organizations, Events Managers and Sports Confederations as well as Arts and Culture sectors namely performing artists, musicians, visual artists, crafters/jewelry designers, Fashion designers and cast and crew in the film and TV industry amongst others to apply for the Relief Funding



